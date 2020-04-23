Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu REACTS to LINK-UP rumours with co-star

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few shows that have not only given popularity to the leads but to the entire star cast. The show has immense fan-following.

Fans keep a close eye on the show and their favourite actors. While Palak Sidhwani who plays the character of Sonu in the show did a fun LIVE session with her fans, a fan asked her if she is dating Kush Shah who plays the character of Goli in the show.

Palak rubbished the buzz and said, “Paagal ho kya? Kush mera bahot acha dost hai” (Mad or what? Kush is a great friend of mine).

In the LIVE she also stated that she is missing shooting for the show a lot.

