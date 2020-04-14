Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani dances to the tunes of Kareena Kapoor song

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most celebrated shows of all times!

Each and every character and the actors of the show has gained popularity because of the admiration the audience has given them. With time various actors left the show and new ones entered. One such actor is Palak Sidhwani who replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in the show as Sonu Bhide.

Palak is quite an intellect and glamourous is real life. The gorgeous actress is extremely close to her family just like her real life character Sonu.

As the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of actors are trying their hands-on different activities. Palak too baked and painted in the past few days and now, the actress is back entertaining the fans.

The young actress posted a video of her dancing to the tunes of Kareena Kapoor’s You Are My Soniya song from Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham.

Palak looked adorable as she shook a leg on the popular number.

Have a look at her video:

