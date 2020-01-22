Task For Ishani : Sanjivani :22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Ishani visits the temple crying. Bebe comes and hugs her., the small fight goes on between husband and wife, Lord makes relations for us to keep. but I don't want to be I such relation, she says I am your friend sas Ishani smiles. Bebe tells Ishani that if you share then you will feel light. She tells her that he is forcing me to come to Sanjivani and my wounds got fresh what should I do. Bebe calls out Ratan. She says so many roses, Ratan has an asthma problem, he will die by so many roses. NV falls down. Bebe asks why didn’t you throw the roses. NV says I m fine. Ishani takes the roses out quickly. Ishani says I will call the doctor. NV says if I get treatment, then just by Dr. Ishani.

Ishani tells him are you mad. Bebe requests her please see him or he will die. She injects medicine and NV gets fine. He makes her wear a coat and tells her that look at it see.The men take the roses out. The man asks don’t you like the rose. NV says nothing like that. He pays the money. The man says strange and goes… NV smiles. He makes Ishani’s name board right. Bebe tells Nv why did he do this it must be riskful. He says taking the risk is in his blood. Ishani cries and says I don’t deserve this. She removes the coat. She takes some pills. Bebe says always remember, never lose in life. Bitto comes and hugs them. She asks why this space between husband and wife’s boards. Bebe asks her to read the magazine. Bitto says I know a couple should give space to each other. Bebe says I m here I will handle it