Tassnim Sheikh misses THIS the most about team Anupamaa, promises to return in the show with a BANG

MUMBAI: Actress Tassnim Sheikh requires no introduction. The actress roars with her acting chops. She has been entertaining masses from decades now and has witnessed the evolution of television by working in a successful show from back in time Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to now being part of a top-rated show Anupamaa.

Tassmin portrays the role of Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa. She plays the negative role but is being quite loved by the masses for her stellar performance and one-liners in the show.

The actress has been away from the show for a while now. When asked when can we see her back in the show, she replied, “Well, my husband is a shippy and he is currently sailing and my father-in-law is out of town hence I have to stay back home to take care of my daughter. My daughter has always been my priority, that is why I took a gap to return to TV. Once my father-in-law returns, I shall resume shooting.”

We asked Tassnim what she misses the most about the sets, she shared, “Well, I miss everything from having fun while shooting, eating meals together. I miss my entire team of Anupamaa.”

So, can we expect your return with a bang? “Yes, absolutely, Rajan ji is someone who has vision for each and every character. When I was offered the show, he just told me one sentence ‘Leave it to me, just take up the show and you won’t regret it'. I completely trust him.”

We are sure fans are eager to see you back in the show!