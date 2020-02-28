Tata Sky brings back iconic English TV Shows from the 80s and 90s by launching Tata Sky Hits

MUMBAI: Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution and Pay TV platform is ready to enthrall its subscribers yet again with the launch of its new value-added service - Tata Sky Hits. Featuring a selection of some of the most popular, iconic and award-winning Hollywood television content from the 80s and 90s, Tata Sky Hits is all set to invoke nostalgia with this distinctive curation.

Encompassing all genres of content including drama, comedy, crime, action and romance, some of the key titles exclusively available on the service include: Baywatch, Charlie’s Angels, Charmed, Miami Vice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Three’s Company, Murder, She Wrote, Knight Rider, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Lucy Show, Family Ties, Diff’rent Strokes and many more. The never-seen-before HD service will feature the choicest of hit TV series from Hollywood and international majors such as NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Sony Pictures, Fremantle, ITV Studios and others.

On bringing back some of Television’s classic shows to its subscribers said, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content officer, Tata Sky, “At Tata Sky we are always looking at serving the discerning content needs of our subscribers. With Tata Sky Hits we are giving our subscribers an exclusive platform to indulge in their favourite Hollywood shows from the 80s and 90s. The diverse assortment of English shows from the good old days that Hits has curated is exceptional and fulfils a need gap for our evolving viewers who are constantly looking for unique entertainment destinations that are not available elsewhere be it TV or OTT.”

“I am very excited with the launch of our service on Tata Sky. This is a major milestone for Rewind Networks,” said Avi Himatsinghani, CEO, Rewind Networks. “We are confident that the great success of HITS in Asia will be replicated in India, with the service’s solid curation of the best Hollywood TV series from previous decades. Viewers of Tata Sky Hits are going to love some of the best international shows and storytelling that they grew up on – in HD for the first time”

Through Tata Sky Hits, subscribers can now relive the iconic & memorable characters from yesteryear shows starring Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, Don Johnson, Michael J. Fox, Lucille Ball, Mariska Hargitay, Angela Lansbury, Shannen Doherty, Farrah Fawcett, Melissa Joan Hart, Gary Coleman and many others on Television as well as on-the-go on the Tata Sky Mobile App under Live TV and catch-up. Tata Sky Hits is now available to all subscribers at a nominal cost of Rs.75/- per month.