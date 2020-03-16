Tc Awards! Anupamaa, Narmada and Suman gets awarded for this category, Deets inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. As we have seen in most of the serials. There is always a conflict between Sass and Bahu. And high voltage drama revolving around the characters. However, this is not the case any more. The story writers are coming up with some positives and characters that will reflect new perspectives. This time for Tc awards we bring the category of most supportive mother in laws in the television industry. Lets see who wins this category below.



Also read TC Awards! We award Preeta - Shrishti, Akshara - Aarohi and Simar - Reema for this category, Deet Inside

Anupamaa Kapadia wins the Gold medal

Rupali Ganguly who plays the role Anupamaa Kapadia in the show Anupamaa has become epitome of breaking stereotypes. She is simply setting cues to speak for women's rights, being kind and caring around their family and others. She totally supported her daughter in law Kinjal.

Narmada Rathore wins the silver medal

Neetu Pandey portrays the character of Narmada Rathore in the show Imlie is very supportive to their children and is very open to their decision. Likewise, her character stands out from the rest of the cliched perspective about being a typical mother in law shown in other shows.

Suman Pandey wins the bronze medal

Kruttika Desai plays the charcter of Suman Pandey in the Pandya Store. Though she plays an eccentric character she has pulled off with full conviction. Her charcter is very straightforward and are very protective and caring to their

sons and daughter in laws too.

Also read TC AWARDS! We award Shiva-Jeeva, Samar-Toshu and Abhimanyu-Neil for this category, Check out

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

