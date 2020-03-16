Tc Awards! Anupamaa, Narmada and Suman gets awarded for this category, Deets inside

As we have seen in most of the serials. There is always a conflict between Sass and Bahu. And high voltage drama revolving around the characters.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 13:46
Tc Awards! Anupamaa, Narmada and Suman gets awarded for this category, Deets inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. As we have seen in most of the serials. There is always a conflict between Sass and Bahu. And high voltage drama revolving around the characters. However, this is not the case any more. The story writers are coming up with some positives and characters that will reflect new perspectives. This time for Tc awards we bring the category of most supportive mother in laws in the television industry. Lets see who wins this category below. 
 
Also read  TC Awards! We award Preeta - Shrishti, Akshara - Aarohi and Simar - Reema for this category, Deet Inside

Anupamaa Kapadia wins the Gold medal  

Rupali Ganguly who plays the role Anupamaa Kapadia in the show Anupamaa has become epitome of breaking stereotypes. She is simply setting cues to speak for women's rights, being kind and caring around their family and others. She totally supported her daughter in law Kinjal. 

Narmada Rathore wins the silver medal 
  
 

4.jpg

Neetu Pandey portrays the character of Narmada Rathore in the show Imlie is very supportive to their children and is very open to their decision. Likewise, her character stands out from the rest of the cliched perspective about being a typical mother in law shown in other shows. 

Suman Pandey wins the bronze medal  

5.jpg

Kruttika Desai plays the charcter of Suman Pandey in the Pandya Store. Though she plays an eccentric character she has pulled off with full conviction. Her charcter is very straightforward and are very protective and caring to their 
sons and daughter in laws too. 

Also read TC AWARDS! We award Shiva-Jeeva, Samar-Toshu and Abhimanyu-Neil for this category, Check out

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Anupamaa Kapadia Rupali Ganguly Narmada Rathore Neetu Pandey Narmada Rathore Suman Pandey Kruttika Desai Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 13:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Gautam Ahuja on his character in Sony TV's Appnapan: The badass gangster vibe of Gagan made me take up this role
MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Gautam Ahuja is playing the role of Gagan in Sony TV's show Appnapan. The actor is seen as...
Tc Awards! Anupamaa, Narmada and Suman gets awarded for this category, Deets inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. As we have seen in most of the serials....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kat Kristian to participate in the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful show on television and the contestants of the show became Last year, the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha tries to suffocate the babies
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
MUMBAI: Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that they are expecting their first...
SURPRISING! Look which popular actors of the Telly world rejected Khande Rao's role in Punyashlok Ahilyabai before Gaurav Amlani
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on the TV in the current times. We have...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Latest Video