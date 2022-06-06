TC AWARDS! Hasmukh Shah, Champaklal Gada, and Khushbeer Singh Virk, gets Award for this category, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The portrayal of the father-in-law on television is often seen with a regressive mindset and always controls the decision-making process in a household. However, this notion is slowly breaking as we see a few characters that are having liberated thoughts, being supportive to their members and caring about their families' welfare, keeping their egos aside. Likewise, this time for the TC awards, we have brought to you the most idealistic on-screen father-in-law on television. Let's dive deep into the article to see who wins the award for this category.

Also read TC AWARDS! We award Akshara, Sai, and Sayuri the best bride of the television, Deet Inside

The Gold Award goes to Hasmukh Shah

Hasmukh Shah played by Arvind Vaidya in the show Anupamaa has gained a lot of popularity for being supportive and encouraging Anupamaa to marry again and pursue her dreams. Likewise he also went against his wife Leela Shah to be a pillar of strength to Daughter in law.

Silver Award goes to Champaklal Gada

Champaklal Gada played by actor Amit Bhatt in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is everyones favorites in the Gokuldham Society. He is a father figure to everyone in the show. However, he is seen having liberated thoughts while being an old cultured soul. Champaklal supported Dayaben to be vocal, fierce, and take bold decisions. Moreover, He always takes Dayaben's side when Jethalal opposes her and motivates Jethalal to be independent and help Dayaben in household chores.

Bronze Award goes to Khushbeer Singh Virk

Khushbeer Singh Virk played by actor Ram Aujla in the show Udaariyaan is seen to be very supportive to his Daughter in law Tejo and Jasmine. He always propagated daughters prioritizing their career and also being supportive for their decisions.

Also read TC AWARDS! We award Akshara, Sai, and Sayuri the best bride of the television, Deet Inside

Stay tuned for more such TC Awards every week. Let us know who else would have also been on the list in the comments below.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.