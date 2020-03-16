TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Motherhood is the most challenging and cherishing moment of women's life. As we have seen daily soaps are always looked up to announcing the pregnancy in different ways. Also, tackling difficulties and surviving them like a strong woman. Likewise, this time for Tc awards we have brought to you oncreen mom to be that will simply ace up the role oncreen. Lets dive deep into the article to see see who wins the award

1. Kavya Shah secures Gold award

Kavya Shah played by Nidhi Shah from the show Anupamaa had a shock of her life when Toshu did not support raising the child. However, Kinjal took a stand for her and her child that she will raise the child alone. Kudos to her thought and fierce character that will definitely setting examples. As we have seen things are in better condition now and finally toshu and Kinjal are embracing parenthood.

2. Rishita Pandya secures silver award

Rishita Pandya played by actress Simran Budharup from the show Pandya Store was not prepared for the pregnancy and had decided to abort the child. However, Dev was happy with the news but he decided to support her decision. But Rishita after looking at the sonography reports she changed her mind. Currently, Dev and Rishta are very much enjoying the parenthood phase.

3. Imlie Rathore secures bronze award



Imlie Rathore played by actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is going through a lot of ups and downs with her rivals throwing up devious plans on her. However with a strong bond between Aryan and Imlie they both are surfing the hardships and are finally going to welcome their bundle of joy.

