TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside

Motherhood is the most challenging and cherishing moment of women's life. As we have seen daily soaps are always looked up to announcing the pregnancy in different ways.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:45
TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Motherhood is the most challenging and cherishing moment of women's life. As we have seen daily soaps are always looked up to announcing the pregnancy in different ways. Also, tackling difficulties and surviving them like a strong woman. Likewise, this time for Tc awards we have brought to you oncreen mom to be that will simply ace up the role oncreen. Lets dive deep into the article to see see who wins the award

Also read TC AWARDS! We award Akshara, Sai, and Sayuri the best bride of the television, Deet Inside

1. Kavya Shah secures Gold award

Kavya Shah played by Nidhi Shah from the show Anupamaa had a shock of her life when Toshu did not support raising the child. However, Kinjal took a stand for her and her child that she will raise the child alone. Kudos to her thought and fierce character that will definitely setting examples. As we have seen things are in better condition now and finally toshu and Kinjal are embracing parenthood. 

2. Rishita Pandya secures silver award

 

 

Rishita Pandya played by actress Simran Budharup from the show Pandya Store was not prepared for the pregnancy and had decided to abort the child. However, Dev was happy with the news but he decided to support her decision. But Rishita after looking at the sonography reports she changed her mind. Currently, Dev and Rishta are very much enjoying the parenthood phase. 

3. Imlie Rathore  secures bronze award


Imlie Rathore played by actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is going through a lot of ups and downs with her rivals throwing up devious plans on her. However with a strong bond between Aryan and Imlie they both are surfing the hardships and are finally going to welcome their bundle of joy. 

Also read TC AWARDS! Sudhaa Chandran, Nakuul Mehta, and Ankit Gupta are the top three picks in this category; deets inside

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah Nidhi Shah Rishita Pandya Simran Budharup Imlie Rathore Sumbul Touqeer Khan Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Interesting! Meera furious to punish Pakhi’s parents, Agastya comes to check on Pakhi
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! My diet has been weird these days; it is more of fasting: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but I don't see myself being a part of the show' Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his choice of content on Television, upcoming projects and more
MUMBAI: "Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi...
TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Motherhood is the most challenging and...
Kundali Bhagya: What! After Natasha, a new girl to make an entry in Karan Luthra’s life?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
#AudienceVerdict: ‘Thenkyou’ and ‘Soory’ are the MOST IRRITATING WORDS spoken by Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Latest Video