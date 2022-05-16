TC AWARDS! We award #AbhiRa #Kaira and #Jasrik for the grand wedding celebration on-screen, Deet inside

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Television chemistries are the most talked about topic amongst the audiences. As they are the backbone of the show and the entire story revolves around them keeping audiences hooked to the tv screen. With time these on-screen jodies make way to the hearts of the audiences leading them to gain popularity. This time for Tc awards we brought to the most loved onscreen Jodies that had grand wedding celebrations in television history.

#AbhiRa tops the list taking the Gold medal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's immensely loved Jodi Akshara and Abhimanyu played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda had a royal wedding affair. The entry of the bride and groom to the Bidaai was no less than a dream. All the cast were well complimented with each other with matching color combinations. Fans have say their wedding was very much inspired by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. They have left netizens awestruck with their grand celebration.

#Kaira takes away the silver medal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 2nd generation's popular Jodi Karthik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. They too had a grand wedding with the destination to blue city Jodhpur. From heavy lehenga to sherwani to massive decor they left no stone unturned to make it more than a fairytale.

#Jasrik secures bronzes medal

Udariyaan's Jasmine and Amrik played by Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar swooned the netizens with their Atrangi yet grand wedding function. Fans also witnessed fabulous wedding decor to high voltage drama in between the wedding. Jasmine's grand entry still remains one of the favorites.

