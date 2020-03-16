TC AWARDS! We award Akshara, Sai, and Sayuri the best bride of the television, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Television weddings are the most admired by audiences. From having lavish decor to spending a hefty amount on the lehengas and sherwanis production houses have left no stones unturned to make this wedding a grand celebration. And fans are very much excited to see the grand celebration on screen. This time for Tc Awards we bring to you the best-dressed bride in the television category.

Also read TC AWARDS! We award #AbhiRa, #Kaira, and #Jasrik for the grand wedding celebration on-screen; Deets inside

Akshara,

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai's Akshara played by the actress Pranali Rathod simply wowed the audience with her looking like desi a princess in a diamond-studded red and gold bridal lehenga. According to the sources it cost her a whopping 5 lakhs. With her amazing entry to bidaai she has simply set bridal goals.

Sai,

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai and Virat's second marriage was very much cherished by fans. Sai played by an actress Ayesha Singh's bridal attires were immensely loved by fans. The actress simply rocked Maharashtrian style, Navari Sari, with beautiful emerald jewelry.

Sayuri

Woh Toh Hai Albela's Sayuri played by actress Hiba Nawab looked drop-dead gorgeous in the red lehenga pairing it with beautiful mang tikka to heavy jewelry. Though their on-screen marriage was forced full. However, the entire setup was very much a treat to the eyes of the viewers.

Also read TC AWARDS! Sudhaa Chandran, Nakuul Mehta, and Ankit Gupta are the top three picks in this category; deets inside

Stay tuned for more such TC Awards every week. Let us know who else would have also been on the list in the comments below.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.