TC AWARDS! We award Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra and Vikas Gupta for excelling in the reality shows, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another Tc awards. This time the category for the same is for personalities who have excelled in their performance, in reality shows and are ruling the hearts of the audiences. Fans are overwhelmed by their game-play in the shows and have been showering immense love by supporting and voting for them. Likewise, here is the list of personalities that are receiving the award for excellence.

The gold medal goes to Comedian Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui recently hit the headlines for winning the reality show Lock Upp. His strategies and the way he handled his Competitors was remarkable. Which led him to gain trust and votes from the viewers. His fans witnessed the unfiltered, candid side of his and it was immensely loved. He rose to fame for his funny gigs on youtube that have gained him millions of views per video.

The silver medal goes to Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra garnered a lot of popularity being a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 though he didn't make it to the finalists his overall behaviour in the show was much appreciated by fans. Most importantly his chemistry with co contestant Tejasswi Prakash was the most adored by fans. Karan's fierce and bold attitude simply ruled the hearts of viewers. He has hosted and is part of many reality/ tv shows over the years leading him to gain massive followers on social media.

The bronze medal goes to Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta who rose to fame being the 2nd runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 11 was immensely loved for his game play in the show wherein Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner while Hina khan was the runner-up. On professional font he has ace as producers, creative director, screenwriter and host.

