TC AWARDS! We Award Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, Disha Parmar aka Priya and Rajshree Thakur aka Preeti not for their acting skills but for this reason, Check out

Many fans are inspired by the outfits to glam up for their red notice day. However, things are changing slowly and we have also seen characters that break the standard image notion.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Over the years, television actresses have been the talk of the town due to their heavy on-screen attire.  studded jewellery and beautiful sarees. Many fans are inspired by the outfits to glam up for their red notice day. However, things are changing slowly and we have also seen characters that break the standard image notion. Here are our top 3 picks that have downplayed the look of Bahus's image on the screen.

Disha Parmar tops the list talking away the gold medal

Disha Parmar is currently seen playing the character of Priya in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Her attire in the show is very simple and minimalistic, with light makeup. She is always seen wearing cotton Kurtis to simple border saree which is the least for a grand celebration. Priya is elegantly dressed, pulling off the look with full conviction. Fans adore her acting abilities, but they can't get enough of her alluring looks in the show.  


Rupali Ganguly wins the silver medal

Rupali Ganguly has gained a lot of popularity for her role as Anupamaa. In the show, we saw her donning a cotton saree with 

one braided plate. Her attire is very realistic, as you would commonly see in any other household. On special occasions, she swears by

the ethnic outfits. 

Rajshree Thakur takes away Bronce medal

Rajshree Thakur played the role of Preeti Jindal in the popular show Shaadi Mubarak. In the show, she was seen mostly wearing Bandhani sarees teamed with simple printed blouses. She was adorned with minimal jewellery and light makeup. Though her acting skills were top-notch, fans loved her simple attire, which can be relatable to many Indian bahus off-screen.  

Stay tuned for more such TC Awards every week. Let us know who else would have also be in the list in the comments below 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video