TC AWARDS! We award Shiva-Jeeva, Samar-Toshu and Abhimanyu-Neil for this category, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Onscreen brotherly bonds on television have become rare nowadays as over the time we have seen major family rivalry due to conflicts between the brothers and their individual families. However, things are taking a drastic turn just to break this cliche on screen drama. Therefore, this time for TC AWARDS, we have the category of the most adored on-screen brothers that are simply setting goals for brotherhood. Let's dive deep into the article to see who wins the award for this category.

Samar-Toshu win the Gold medal

Samar-Toshu, played by actors Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra have become one of the most loved oncreen brothers in the popular show Anupamaa. The duo never fails to entertain their fans off camera too. They both post funny reels together on social media. Which gives a testimony of how strong their bond is ever since they both met.

Shiva-Jeeva wins the silver medal

Virat and Samrat played by actors Neil Bhatt and Yogendra Vikram Singh in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They both set a perfect example of love and care between brothers. No doubt the duo is also ready to sacrifice their lives for each other in difficult times without any hesitation. Their bond is highly appreciated by viewers and their fans refer to them as Shiva-Jeeva.

Abhimanyu-Neil wins the bronze medal

Abhimanyu-Neil, played by actors Harshad Chopda and Paras Priyadarshan are getting overwhelming response for their bond in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have got each other'ss back in the most difficult times and are the rescue sources for each other.

