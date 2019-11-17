TC Poll Results: Erica Fernandes looks HOTTER in a BIKINI than Pooja Gor!

MUMBAI: A curvaceous yet fit body clad in a sexy bikini is something quite a few women set out to achieve.



Our favourite stars from the television world have a figure that can grab eyeballs and send hearts aflutter. While some embrace the modern-day bikini styles by showing off more skin than ever before, others stick to old-school but visually delightful style. In short, we get to see them frolicking along a beach or lounging by a pool in their hottest swimwear.



Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor are both curvaceous and look amazing in all that they wear. And recently, they posed in bikinis!



We asked our readers as to who according to them looks smouldering hot in the two-piece.



While Pooja took away 36 percent of votes, it was Erica who won by a whopping 64 percent!



Do you agree with the results? Let us know in the comments section below!