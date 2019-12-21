TC Poll Results: Hina Khan DEFEATED Erica Fernandes at her SARTORIAL COCKTAIL GAME!

MUMBAI: The world of television has some amazing actresses who make quite some fashion statements wherever they go.



And why not, being a celebrity also comes with a baggage and a necessity to look good at all times. From casual wear, to parties, Red Carpet and yes, the cocktail nights we have paparazzi judging them everywhere. Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are the two of the most celebrated actresses on television today. Where eyre go they are not only followed for all what they are doing but also what they are wearing.



And along with that, there are zillions of people following them for fashion inspiration. Their social media profiles are a testimony of the same.



Since we could not decide whose cocktail outfit was better, we held and audience poll to know if Hina Khan's cocktail outfit was better or Erica.



And according to the results, a majority of the people voted for Hina! The lady drew a total of 54%votes and Erica lost to Hina with a close call of 46%!



Do you agree with the results? Let us know in the comments below!