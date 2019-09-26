TC Poll Results: Kartik is doing the RIGHT THING by EMPATHIZING with Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai…

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently showcasing high-voltage drama.



The current storyline witnesses how Naira has decided to leave the house with Kairav, but Kartik has a sense of possessiveness for Kairav and doesn’t want him to leave. But he is married to Vedika, and their marriage is going through a rough phase. Vedika feels that Naira is pulling Kartik’s attention away from her. She is ready to accept Kairav but feels that as long as Naira is there, their relationship won’t be a happy one.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

On this, TellyChakkar hosted a poll on whether the audience thinks that Kartik is being fair to Vedika.While 36 percent of people felt that Kartik should be giving more attention to Vedika since he is married to her, 64 percent of the people were of the opinion that Kartik is doing the right thing. After all, he has a special connection with Naira!Don’t you agree with the poll results?