TC Poll Results: NOT Sumedh Mudgalkar - Malika Singh, Siddharth Nigam - Avneet Kaur is the audience’s favourite on-screen jodi?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com always has something interesting things to keep its readers entertained!

Out of the many young and interesting faces on television, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Malika Singh, the leads of Radha Krshn and Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, the leads of Aladdin are much loved for their screen presence.

The actors are loved for their chemistry on television. While Sumedh and Malika are seem to mesmerize the fans with their mythological journey, Siddharth and Avneet take the viewers on a journey of fantasy. On this note, we asked the viewers as to which couple do they like more out of the two.

While a 49 percent of the people voted for Sumedh and Mallika, Siddharth and Avneet won by a total of 51 percent votes!

Do you agree with the results?  

 

