TC Poll Results: People are not as excited to watch Yeh Hai Chahatein as much as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been immensely loved by the audience.



The show went off-air recently and people miss watching all the drama and spice in the show.



The show started off with a drama about Raman and Ishita, who love each other, face several issues in their relationship as they try to overcome the obstacles life throws at them and hope to strengthen their bond.

The lead characters were played by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, but as the show started progressing, all the characters came into light with parallel tracks running on them.

Clearly, there was not one member of the cast who could claim that the character role he played was not important or did not contribute to the storyline.



As the show came to an end, the maker launched Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



While people definitely miss watching Ishita and Raman's romance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we quizzed our readers to know if their excitement levels we as much at their peak to watch Yeh Hai Chahatein too or not!



While a 35 percent of the audience claimed that they were excited to watch the show, a 65 percent of the audience claimed that they weren't as much excited as much as they would have loved to watch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



What are your thoughts on the same?