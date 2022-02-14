TC Poll Results: #TejRan V/S #Kaira, Audiences pick their favorite Valentine Jodi! Read More Inside

MUMBAI: Romance has always been a major recurring theme in Entertainment and especially in Television because you see a favorite couple fall in love over a long span of time and slowly, so it is an obvious understanding that one feels strongly about their favorite couples and thinks that their love story is definitely better than other on the block.

But these couples are not just made up of fictional characters, sometimes actors and stars meet on the sets of shows and fall in love, and if audiences have witnessed that, they become their biggest supporters and are curious to know more about their personal life.

But what happens when you compare a reel couple to a real couple. Well, we took a poll to understand that and also find out which is the hottest new couple on the block.

Tellychakkar asked audiences on Instagram to tell us which is their favorite couple, the reel life couple of #Kaira aka Kartik and Naira of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi versus the real couple of #TejRan aka Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra who met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 15.

Both the duos have a massive fan following and their fans are always ready to support them, so when we posted the poll, fans took to comment and let us know their choice According to the fans choice #TejRan has teh upper hand with 68% of the votes and #Kaira stood strong with 32% votes; Take a look at the post here and comment with your couples hashtag:

One of the main focal points of Bigg Boss was the relationship between Tejasswi and Karan. And fans adoringly call them #TejRan and fans have been waiting to know if they will continue their relationship outside and they have. And they are seen out and about very often. The duo happily answers questions of the paps, are seen ou having dinner or arriving at parties together.

The couple is loved a lot by their fans and maybe that is why they have chosen them to be the Valentine's Day Best Jodi!

