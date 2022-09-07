TC TRIVIA! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anupamaa's Adhik Mehta have a SPECIAL CONNECTION; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Adhik Kapadia aka Adhik Mehta recently had a Q n A session with his fans and one of them asked him about his relation with Dheeraj Dhoopar to which he revealed that for him Dheeraj and Vinny are family. Adhik has always been there on all their big days and even was one of the closest members in Vinny's baby shower too. Check out the post:

Currently, in the show, Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? Vanraj misunderstands Anupamaa and yet again yells at her for supporting Pakhi in meeting Adhik without knowing what has been the context behind this meeting. On other hand, Anuj comes to know about Barkha and Ankush's truth.

The next thing we see is that Chandelier falls on Anu and Anuj but they get saved. After understanding the situation, Anuj takes a promise from Anupamaa that she will never give her signing authorities to anyone in the family as he is aware of the true intentions of the family members.

Furthermore, Anuj and Anupamaa get the news from Choti Anu, that their application has been accepted and they can soon bring Choti Anu home and make her a pivotal part of their lives. They can't wait for the day soon.

