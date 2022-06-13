TC TRIVIA! Surabhi Das featured in these regional projects before bagging Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to be with him. After a 20-year gap, it is shown that Nima has been raising three daughters while working in the Goenka household.

Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles in the show. Fans loved their chemistry and were in awe of their love story. Later, Iqbal Khan took over as the lead, and fans like Iqbal and Surabhi's chemistry onscreen.

Well, before bagging Nima Denzongpa, Surabhi began her career with regional projects and modelling. She took to her Instagram to reveal her previous projects and her looks from them. Have a look.

Currently, in the show, Manya helps Nima to get ready for her brunch with Virat. Nima asks her about the documents she had kept aside, but she tries to lie to Nima by saying that it's nothing. However, when Bimla comes, Manya is compelled to inform Nima that they are surrogacy papers and she needs Nima and Virat’s signatures on them. While leaving, Bimla switches the lipstick. Later, Bimla watches Nima from outside the room while Virat comes there and asks her why she always has to peek from outside the room.

In the upcoming episode, Manya and Nima spend time together, and Nima senses that there’s something wrong with Manya. Nima tries to find out why Manya gave the divorce papers to her. She tries to provoke Manya to spill the truth. Manya gets agitated and tells Nima to not marry Virat, but seeing her cry, Nima asks what’s wrong. Just when Manya tries to reveal Bimla’s (Priyal’s) truth, Bimla comes. Nima senses a change of behaviour in Manya and feels suspicious about it.

