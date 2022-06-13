TC TRIVIA! Surabhi Das featured in these regional projects before bagging Nima Denzongpa

Manya is compelled to inform Nima that they are surrogacy papers and she needs Nima and Virat’s signatures on them. While leaving, Bimla switches the lipstick. Later, Bimla watches Nima from outside the room while Virat comes there and asks her why she always has to peek from outside the room.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:32
Surabhi Das

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to be with him. After a 20-year gap, it is shown that Nima has been raising three daughters while working in the Goenka household.

Also read: Nima Denzongpa: What! Nima taken for operation, Hospital faces a power cut

Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles in the show. Fans loved their chemistry and were in awe of their love story. Later, Iqbal Khan took over as the lead, and fans like Iqbal and Surabhi's chemistry onscreen. 

Well, before bagging Nima Denzongpa, Surabhi began her career with regional projects and modelling. She took to her Instagram to reveal her previous projects and her looks from them. Have a look.

Currently, in the show, Manya helps Nima to get ready for her brunch with Virat. Nima asks her about the documents she had kept aside, but she tries to lie to Nima by saying that it's nothing. However, when Bimla comes, Manya is compelled to inform Nima that they are surrogacy papers and she needs Nima and Virat’s signatures on them. While leaving, Bimla switches the lipstick. Later, Bimla watches Nima from outside the room while Virat comes there and asks her why she always has to peek from outside the room.

In the upcoming episode, Manya and Nima spend time together, and Nima senses that there’s something wrong with Manya. Nima tries to find out why Manya gave the divorce papers to her. She tries to provoke Manya to spill the truth. Manya gets agitated and tells Nima to not marry Virat, but seeing her cry, Nima asks what’s wrong. Just when Manya tries to reveal Bimla’s (Priyal’s) truth, Bimla comes. Nima senses a change of behaviour in Manya and feels suspicious about it.

Also read: Nima Denzongpa: OMG! Nima meets with a deadly accident while Virat and Krish witness it helplessly

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com 

Nima Denzongpa Colors Peninsula Pictures Surabhi Das Akshay Kelkar Chitransh Raj Sharmila Shinde Usha Naik Sonakshi Batra TULIKA Suresh Iqbal Khan Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Jugjugg Jeeyo actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor all set to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April.The show which was...
Kya Baat Hai! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan hits a milestone; Zain Imam shares a special message for fans
MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which launched on Colors a few months ago is doing pretty well for itself. The show...
HUGE TWIST! Imlie finds the proof against Madhav's attacker in StarPlus' Imlie
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
TC TRIVIA! Surabhi Das featured in these regional projects before bagging Nima Denzongpa
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to be with him...
Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
Recent Stories
jugjug
Oh NO! Makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo faces netizens’ WRATH over Dupatta song, see reactions
Latest Video