TC TRIVIA: The grand DKP weddings of #AbhiRa, #MaAn and Sayuri-Kanha have some major takeaways and blunders

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. The show features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Actress Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in the feel-good show. This is the first time they will share the screen and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

Well, as we see all three weddings the major takeaway from them has been the grandeur that Rajan Shahi portrayed with AbhiRa's wedding, on the other hand, MaAn's wedding was simple yet quite lavish. Well, the blunders lie with all three shows, beginning with Yeh Rishta, the lehnga getting misplaced, the sindoor ceremony for Abhimanyu and so on.

Talking about Anupamaa, who would forget all the drama that happened to stop the wedding. The mehndi of course created a lot of fire on social media, the wedding had more dance sequences than any Bollywood wedding. With Woh Toh Hai Albela, fans were completely disappointed with the wedding sequence, they even complained about the budget decreasing with each show and these major blunders added to the wedding sequences turning either boring or making people anticipate till they completely gave up.

There did come a point with #MaAn's wedding where viewers actually thought that the wedding might not take place due to Bapuji's health and Mukku's exit. Though, the wedding finally happened, is Anupamaa completely free from her responsibilities and Shahs or will she return to Shah Parivaar?

