TC Trivia! What happened to Prafulla and Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store? Has their track ended?

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Tellychakkar begins with a series of actors who have either been missing from the current shows or their ending didn't receive closure for the audiences.

Well, it has been a while since the show has been focused only and only on the Pandya Parivaar and their issues, somewhere the fans are really glad that all the members of the family finally have a track for themselves and there is prominence for each character in the show but we wonder what happened to Prafulla and Anita, though their truth was out their alliances with the family didn't really end. They are still considered to be a part of the show.

Although we are seeing Pallavi Rao in Nima Denzongpa these days and Shrashti Maheshwari in Baal Shiv,r recently, Shrashti had revealed to the portal that she is still associated with the show but hasn't been called for any of the episodes, with the track of Shiva and Raavi consummating their marriage, will we see them return to the show with new drama or have they completely exited the show?

With the current track we see, Rishita and Dev will return to Pandya Niwas and their lives will again come on the right track with the family, we see them all happy sharing joyous moments at the dinner table but is this a dream or reality? It was reality but just for a short moment as they had only come to visit the family and invite them for the puja, the next day in Puja, Dhara brings prasad for her and Kamini mixes cardamom to it knowing that Rishita is allergic to it. Rishita loses her cool with Dhara and taunts her by saying that she is jealous of her baby. This breaks Dhara's heart and they leave from there.

Now the breaking is, at the same night Pandya store will be down in flames and Gombi will rush to save the store but it is too late. Dhara and the family members call for the fire brigade but are they too late? What will happen now? Is Gautams dream shattered again?

