TCPollResults: Hina Khan LOSES to Jennifer Winget!

MUMBAI: Actors absolutely look stunning in all what they wear. While TV stars look great on television, they often put up pictures in their best outfits on their social media handles.



Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, and Shrenu Parikh look like absolute divas. The actresses not only experiment with the outfits they wear but also in the way they get photographed!



We ran an audience poll to know who looks best in monochrome pictures.



The results are out. Jennifer Winget stands out as the winner, Shrenu Parikh gets 32 percent votes, and Hina Khan loses with 22 percent!



Do you agree with the results?