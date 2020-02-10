News

Team Bepanah Pyaar says goodbye

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 05:19 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is among the most popular actor on TV. He was loved for his role of Mihir in supernatural show Naagin 3. After Naagin 3 ended, he bagged Bepanah Pyaar, in which he is paired opposite Ishita Dutta.

The actor has a crazy fan following and is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures from the sets, from his vacations, and much more.

Well, Bepanah Pyaar will soon go off-air.

Fans have now posted a video of the team saying goodbye to the audience.

Have a look.

