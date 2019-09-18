Team Dance India Dance 7 celebrate Kareena Kapoor’s birthday; the actress touched by the team’s gesture

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The contestants have been winning hearts by showcasing their amazing dancing skills.



Now, with the race to the finale, the competition has got tougher and the dance champions are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their amazing performances. This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as evergreen and legendary choreographer, the Master of dance, Saroj Khan will be honouring the stage of Dance India Dance to encourage the contestants and judge them.

Amidst all the lovely performances incorporating the most popular hook-steps of Saroj Khan, the entire team of Dance India Dance took the opportunity to celebrate the special day of the most gorgeous Judge Kareena Kapoor Khan as she turned 39 this year. From bouquets of flowers to heart-warming messages to express their gratitude towards her, our dance champions left no stone unturned to impress their pretty judge. Furthermore, they performed to her iconic songs like Mauja-he-Majua, Sansanan, Bhage Re Mann leaving us nostalgic and ensuring they entertain all. Making another attempt to win her heart, host Karan Wahi narrated a sweet poem for her and won our hearts instead.



An elated Kareena Kapoor Khan told the media, "I am really touched by the team’s gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me and it has been a wonderful journey. By the end of it, I think I am definitely going to cry and miss all of you. Let me tell everyone that I am always waiting for the shoot of DID, coming on set and watching all the performances by our champions. I am delighted at all the love showered upon me and deeply grateful for everything."