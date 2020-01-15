Team Ek Duje Ke Vaaste shoots in extreme conditions

MUMBAI: Ek Duje ke Vaaste was one of the most popular shows on Sony Entertainment Television and was loved by the audience.

It is all set to return with its second season on popular demand. Produced by StudioNEXT, the show will see two budding actors – Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur – playing the lead roles of Shravan and Suman respectively. Set against an army backdrop, Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2 is a stunning love story with a present-day touch.



The makers, known for being sticklers for perfection, wanted the show to reflect the true feel of an army background, and hence, the promo of the show was shot at real locations like Leh-Ladakh and Satara recently. The fact that Ladakh was freezing cold at -18°C was not a deterrent for the makers at all.

Speaking about his experience of the shoot, Mohit said, 'The shoot of the promo at Ladakh was like a dream come true for us, and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The show demands fitness and discipline, and we trained for more than two whole months before starting the shoot.'

Credits: India Forums