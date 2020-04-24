Team Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega to shoot from home?

MUMBAI: It’s been more than a month since all shoots came to a halt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the industry is waiting with bated breath for normalcy to return, the makers of 'Guddan — Tumse Na Ho Payega' have decided that the show must go on. In a first, the cast shot for an episode from their respective homes, yesterday. It’s too early to say whether this will become a common practice.

Nishant Malkani, who plays the male lead, confirms, 'Yes, it’s a trial and we hope for a smooth run. We are shooting on our phones within the confines of our homes. Later, these independent videos will be patched, giving the feel that we shot together. The first scene we shot was a video chat between my wife, family members and me.'

The actor added, 'It’s going to be tough because acting is all about action and reaction, but here, we will be shooting all alone, imagining our co-actors’ response in a scene. If the trial episode works out well and is approved by the channel, we plan to shoot five episodes every week and telecast fresh content. We will have to make do with whatever clothes and accessories are available.'

Credits: TOI