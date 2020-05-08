Team Hatsoff Production brings a joyful gift on Mother’s Day

MUMBAI: On the joyous occasion of Mother's Day, Team Hatsoff productions brings you the gift of a short film, Mr. Mom. The name might sound a little confusing but it totally justifies the purpose of this film.

According to the director, Rahul Mandal, this film is dedicated to all the women out there specially in the villages who go through so much hardship in their role of wife and mother. This film depicts the difficult condition of women and their struggle in a very unique and creative way. It makes us realize how we take the women in our lives granted and how the situation changes once the roles are reversed. If men had to put their feet in women's shoes what will be the scenario. With an interesting perspective and a very commendable cenematography by Yash Malik, this film gives a strong message on women empowerment.In the words of the spokesperson of Team Hatsoff productions, Aryan Srivastava, "this is an entertaining movie plotted in rural India with a strong social message and is definitely a must watch".

According to their social media head, Aditya Rai, this short film is now available on their Team Hatsoff productions YouTube page.

This Mother's Day, enjoy this film with your beloved mother and make her feel appreciated. A very happy Mother's day to all from Team Hatsoff productions.

Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ug3JZUf0M8