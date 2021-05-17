Team Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 shifts base to this location

MUMBAI: The COVID situation in our nation is getting out of hand, and many people and working sectors are getting affected by the lockdown.

One of the working sectors that has been affected is the entertainment business as shooting has been stalled in Maharashtra. Owing to this, many producers of television serials have shifted base to other states.

The majority of the shows shifted to Goa, and a few to Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Hyderabad.

Colors show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 was shooting in Goa post the lockdown in Maharashtra.

( ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Ridhima finally REVEALS everything to Vansh )

But now, there is a lockdown imposed in Goa, so the show has shifted base to Siliguri (West Bengal).

Many shows shifted from Goa post the lockdown and have gone to different locations.

Producers of television shows are doing their best and going all out so that they continue the shoot and there is no problem in telecasting.

The makers are well aware that many people are getting entertained through these serials and thus are continuing the telecast of the show.

The second COVID wave is getting worse and battling it has become difficult. TellyChakkar requests readers to follow every protocol and take all the precautions.

Stay safe!

For more news and updates from the world of television, movies, and OTT, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Vansh to turn a deadly lover boy )