Team Sanjivani thank doctors and healthcare professionals for their services with a heartfelt video

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, doctors, nurses and other health workers are working to ensure the safety of others. To thank their efforts and services, the entire cast of Sanjivani have come together to express their gratitude with a heartfelt video. In the video we can see, the cast of the show- Mohnish Bahl, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gurdip Punjj, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy, amongst others thanking the medical professionals for their efforts in the global pandemic.

Star plus posted the video on their social media account with the caption, "All heroes do not wear capes."

Take a look.

Credits: India Forums