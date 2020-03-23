Team Tujhse Hai Raabta never dies; Reem Shaikh's latest picture proves it

MUMBAI: The entire nation came to a standstill after PM Modi announced Janta Curfew on 22nd March to fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

From Bollywood to TV celebs to commoners, everyone stayed back home and extended their full support to PM Modi's orders.

While everyone was having a pretty hard time to kill time, our celebrities too are finding various ways to keep themselves busy.

Amid all this, Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta team surely knows how to stay connected yet being far from each other.

Reem Shaikh who plays the role of Kalyani shared a screenshot where she is seen video calling his co-stars Poorvi Gokhale, Sehban Azim, Shagun Pandey. The four of them seem so happy to connect to each other in spite of such a situation.

Take a look at the screenshot shared by Reem:

Team Tujhse Hai Raabta has always shown how deep bond they share with each other through social media posts. This one proves that everyone is missing each other.

