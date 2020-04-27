Team Vidya’s new lockdown song is apt for this time: Mahesh Pandey

MUMBAI: After making the first Bhojpuri Lockdown song, Mahesh Pandey Productions under the supervision of Mahesh Pandey and wife Madhu Pandey has come up with a new Hindi lockdown song this time. The song is being telecast in the youtube channel, Vidya which is produced by them. The song stars popular actors like Namish Taneja, Meera Deosthale, Vikrant Singh, maker Mahesh Pandey and his wife Madhu Pandey.

Speaking about it, Mahesh says,” After we made the Bhojpuri Lockdown song which was a first of its kind, I thought of doing it in the Hindi language as well. Vidya is loved by masses and I thought of making this with the team. Music is a universal language understood by all. Government and Police are doing their duty with a lot of dedication, still educated people are not listening. That is when I realised music has a different power and why not use it. The song has been conceptualized by me, sung by Om Jha and Saloni Bharadwaj and edited by Chirag Jain. The video has been directed by all of us. It’s now over a month that we are all locked at home, but still, people are taking things for granted.

We should be more aware and careful about our surroundings and make ourself free from covid19.” Speaking about the impact on the television industry, Mahesh says,” The impact is huge. I am a positive person so I do think of good things. Nature is healing, animals are free and rivers are getting purified. When it comes to our industry this is going to be tough as on the set we deal with so many people every day. I am sure to post lockdown, the producer body will come up with guidelines and we all have to follow that. The main big problem will be crisis but we will come out of it. Once our lives are saved we can fight every other problem. Our song also has the same vibes.”

Youtube link

https://youtu.be/3xoPp6tpeCs