Team Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has a blast in Sri Lanka

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which featured Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in the lead roles, was one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

Despite the show having ended, its star cast still shares a good bond with each other and their social media pictures are proof. Recently, all of them reunited and jetted off together for an exotic vacation to the beautiful island of Sri Lanka. The squad included Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Shetty, Aditi Bhatia, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee, and Karan Patel.

Have a look at a few pictures from their fun vacay!

Credits: Pinkvilla