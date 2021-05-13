Teams Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shift base to this state

MUMBAI: The COVID situation in our nation is getting out of hand, and many people and working sectors are getting affected by the lockdown.

One of the working sectors that has been affected is the entertainment business, as shooting has been stalled in Maharashtra. Owing to this, many producers of television serials shifted base to other states.

Majority of the shows shifted to Goa, and a few others to Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Hyderabad.

Star Plus serials Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were shooting in Goa post the lockdown in Maharashtra.

But just a few days back, the Goa government announced that the state is going under lockdown, and thus, many shows have once again shifted base.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have shifted base to Hyderabad.

Producers of television shows are doing their best and going all out so that they continue the shoot and there is no problem in telecasting.

The makers are well aware that many people are getting entertained through these serials and are continuing the telecast.

The second COVID wave is getting worse and battling it has become a crisis. TellyChakkar requests readers to follow every protocol and take all the precautions.

Stay safe!

For more news and updates from the world of television, movies, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

