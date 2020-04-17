Teaser of Jannat Zubair's new song out

MUMBAI: We have all isolated ourselves to our homes. The only driving factor for actors is if they have any pending projects up for release soon or have a digital release.

There is no stopping Jannat Zubair Rahmani even in times of quarantine. The actress does have multiple projects up for release soon.

On that note, her upcoming song titled Tera Naam is up for launch tomorrow, and she went on to release the teaser of the same herself as she wrote, 'So Guys #TeraNaam Teaser Is Out Now. Go Check This Out .. I am very excited that full Song Is Releasing Tomorrow Only On @zeemusic #StayTuned Share As Much As Your Can ...'

As always, she looks beautiful and radiant, and the song would certainly be a treat for her fans.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums