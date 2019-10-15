Teejay Sidhu to grace Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra, produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, is currently one of the most popular and loved television shows. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest such as Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, and Erica Fernandes to name a few. Next, Teejay Sidhu will be seen on the show.

According to a report in India Forums, Teejay will soon make her appearance in Colors TV show. The actress and host will appear in the show for the first time. Her husband Karanvir Bohra has already made an appearance in the show.