News

Tehraan Bakshi and Sana Syed in a relationship; latter refuses to comment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant, Tehraan Bakshi's affair with his anchor/emcee friend Sana Syed was revealed. The two have been seeing each other since quite sometime, which raised the question about whether Colors TV was aware of Tehraan's relationship status.

Tehraan at that time said, 'Sana and I simply do all our shows together. She is my co-anchor. That's it.' Meanwhile, Sana said, 'I don't want to talk about it.'

A few posts from their social media accounts clearly prove that the duo is indeed a couple. Have a look below.

Did Tehraan fool the channel and the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge about being single or did Colors know about it, considering the show ultimately turned out to be a big bummer, with no one being serious about marrying or even dating each other.

Credits: Spotboye

Tags Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Tehraan Bakshi Shehnaz Kaur Gill Paras Chhabra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here