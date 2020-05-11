Tejasswi Prakash adds another feather in her cap

MUMBAI: Our television actresses are nothing short of shining stars as they are filled with oodles of glamour and style. They make heads turn wherever they go!

Now, while the B-Town actors get several months to work on themselves and get the desired look, television actors, just like us, work most hours in the day and yet are equally beautiful, intelligent and daredevil.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar has been in the industry for a few years now. The actress is known for portraying various characters to perfection. Be it Swaragini or KarnSangini, the actress has received accolades for her performance in almost all her projects. However, Tejasswi’s popularity shooted up with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Tejasswi comes across as an effortless cutie while she performs the stunt as a boss lady.

The actress has impressed the host of the show and filmmaker Rohit Shetty as well and at several occasions Rohit was seen praising her.

The actress has crossed a magnum 2 million followers on Instagram and is elated about the same.

Tejaswi took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude towards her fans for the love and also promised a LIVE session today in the evening.

Have a look at her update:

Heartiest congratulations to Tejasswi for clocking 2M followers.

Show some love for her in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.