Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra part ways? The latter’s cryptic post is making TejRan fans nervous

MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name and ship them together as #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.

Now, the Ishq Mein Ghayal actor’s recent post has sparked some rumors that the couple might have broken up. Check out the post below;

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

Fans are hoping that all is well between TejRan and it is just another social media post with no truth to them having parted way. Some fans are even praying that the couple should sort out their differences if any.

Actually disappointing is tht knowing your gf for 2 years and then judging her on basis of a fan clip shared by squads n shading her on twitter is worse.



Atleast give her a chance to explain, let her come, talk in private and solve ur sh!t #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan https://t.co/W1pwGsUGeZ — Sara_Tejuadmirer (@Sara69209570) March 8, 2023

Well, there is no doubt that today they are an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan is seen in his new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors TV.

