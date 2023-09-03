Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra part ways? The latter’s cryptic post is making TejRan fans nervous

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name and ship them together as #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.
TejRan

MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

Now, the Ishq Mein Ghayal actor’s recent post has sparked some rumors that the couple might have broken up. Check out the post below;

Fans are hoping that all is well between TejRan and it is just another social media post with no truth to them having parted way. Some fans are even praying that the couple should sort out their differences if any. 

Well, there is no doubt that today they are an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan is seen in his new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors TV.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife 


 

