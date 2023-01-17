Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt turn directors for Karan Kundra’s new show Ishq Mein Ghayal! 

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but Tejran has achieved fame on another level. Their popularity has only risen in the last couple of months

Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and has even expressed that they want to get married shortly.

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram. Everything the two touch turns into gold.

The two often visit each other on set as well, Karan has started shooting for his new show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and for a recent dance sequence Karan tapped his dear friend, ace choreographer, and fellow BB15 contestant Nishant Bhatt to add magic to the sequence but Nishant had a wonderful and a surprising co-director, and it was none other than Tejasswi Prakash.

Tejasswi was visiting Karan on set and turned into a director for the sequence and it looks like they had a lot of fun you can check out the video right here:

Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh in a supernatural love story. The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, when the promos were released a while back the final title of the show was announced as ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

