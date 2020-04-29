Tejasswi Prakash to be seen in music video

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, will soon be seen in a new project.

Tejasswi will be soon seen in a music video. Sharing the news on her social media, she mentioned that it's her first music video. She will be featuring with THEMXXNLIGHT, a unique out-of-this-world R&B duo from The Bay Area, California. The identical twins, both being the vocalists, seamlessly weave their melodious, ethnic vibrations into their exotic masterpieces.

The music video is titled Intezaar and will be released on 1st May.

The actress will also be seen as a lead in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Marathi Film. The film is titled as ‘School, College ani Life’.

Credits: India Forums