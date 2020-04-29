News

Tejasswi Prakash to be seen in music video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, will soon be seen in a new project.

Tejasswi will be soon seen in a music video. Sharing the news on her social media, she mentioned that it's her first music video.  She will be featuring with THEMXXNLIGHT, a unique out-of-this-world R&B duo from The Bay Area, California. The identical twins, both being the vocalists, seamlessly weave their melodious, ethnic vibrations into their exotic masterpieces.

The music video is titled Intezaar and will be released on 1st May. 

The actress will also be seen as a lead in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Marathi Film. The film is titled as ‘School, College ani Life’.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Tejasswi Prakash Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 The Bay Area Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here