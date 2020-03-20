Tejasswi Prakash elated to make her Marathi film debut with Rohit Shetty's School College Ani Life

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular and adorable television actresses. She is known for portraying Ragini in Swaragini and Mishti in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The pretty lady will now be making a big step forward in terms of her career graph. Tejasswi is all set to venture into Marathi films. And the best part is that it will be helmed by Rohit Shetty himself. An elated Tejasswi wrote, “Proud and lucky to have @rohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty's first Marathi venture ..... SCHOOL COLLEGE ANI LIFE produced by Rohit Shetty... directed by Vihan Suryavanshi...coming this summer.” The actress has also shared a picture in which she can be seen with Karan Kishore Parab who will also be making his debut with this movie.

Take a look below: