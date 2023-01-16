Tejasswi Prakash gets a big surprise from this Former Co-star! Find out who!

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 11:59
Tejasswi Prakash gets a big surprise from this Former Co-star! Find out who!

MUMBAI :MUMBAI Bigg Boss is responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but Tejran has achieved fame on another level. Their popularity has only risen in the last couple of months

Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja

Tejasswi is one of the biggest stars on TV right now and fans are always active in learning more about her life. Tejasswi recently took to Instagram to share a fun surprise that she received from a former co-star and it was the sweetest gift.

Aneri Vajani starred with Tejasswi in the show’ Silsila Badlate Rishton Ka’ along with Kunal Jaisingh. Have often shared a fun bond together and she sent Tejasswi the homemade Undiyun for the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Tejasswi was really happy. She also shared the video on Instagram, check it out:

 

 

 Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and has even expressed that they want to get married shortly.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more!

ALSO READ: Audience perspective: Ankit Gupta’s new show is an example that Bigg Boss is nothing but a big audition and type of promotion for Colors’ own talent!

 

 

 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Ekta Kapoor Naagin Gashmeer Mahajani Tejasswi ki paltan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 11:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu faces heartbreak seeing Akshara happy with Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa stops Dimple from indulging in matters of the Shah family 
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan attends a party; meets Katha and Aarav
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Pishachini’s Nyraa M Banerjee is living a luxe life on her vacation!
MUMBAI :The supernatural drama series Pishachini stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput, and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai is suspicious of Virat, calls up Jagtap
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actres
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actress is being paid
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this mileston
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this milestone
Contestants fight for the ticket to finale round along with the captaincy task; Nimrit becomes the first captain of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Contestants fight for the ticket to finale round along with the captaincy task; Nimrit becomes the first captain of the house
Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say
Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say
Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life
Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fas
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fashion