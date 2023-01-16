Tejasswi Prakash gets a big surprise from her former co-star! Find out who it is!

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but Tejran has achieved fame on another level. Their popularity has only risen in the last couple of months

Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making the news.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's ‘2612’. She starred as Dhara in ‘Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki’ in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's ‘Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja.

Tejasswi is one of the biggest stars on TV right now and fans are always interested in learning more about her life. Tejasswi recently took to Instagram to share a fun surprise that she received from a former co-star, and it was the sweetest gift.

Aneri Vajani starred with Tejasswi in the show ‘Silsila Badlate Rishton Ka’ along with Kunal Jaisingh. They have often shared a fun bond together. She sent Tejasswi the homemade Undiyun on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, and Tejasswi was really happy. She also shared the video on Instagram. Check it out:

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundrra in the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry. The two of them have been going strong and have even expressed their desire to get married soon.

