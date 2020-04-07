Tejasswi Prakash has to say THIS on Shivin Narang's relationship status

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang and Tejaswwi Prakash are currently seen in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Both of them are great contenders and are playing really well in the show.

Apart from being a great contestant, Tejasswi has been entertaining the viewers with her funny antics in the show. Also, Shivin and Tejasswi has become great friends on the sets and look just too cute together.

While fans feel that they make a perfect couple, Tejasswi and Shivin are questioned a lot about their bond and both have always said that they are just good friends and nothing else.

Recently, Tejasswi made it clear that Shivin is a dear friend of hers and there's nothing between them. In fact, Tejasswi went on to reveal Shivin's relationship status and also said that Shivin is already dating someone else and is quite happy. She doesn't wish to come in between Shivin and his ladylove.

Well, the cat is out of the box and we hope that Shivin and Tejasswi won't be facing any such questions in future.

