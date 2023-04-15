Tejasswi Prakash lights up the silver screen with her effervescence in 'School College Ani Life'

MUMBAI: Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash getting praised for her performance in 'School College Ani Life'

Bigg Boss contestant and Naagin 6 actress, Tejasswi Prakash is in the limelight once again. Her Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' that released recently is gathering a lot of love from the audiences. Her fans haven't stopped gushing over her performance since the release.

Having a huge fan base since her television days, this Swaragini actress has featured in many successful Hindi fiction and reality shows alike. The film has some interesting moments of pure joy and emotion which provide a visual treat for her fans and audience alike.Tejasswi's fans have been calling her performance phenomenal. Her portrayal of Indu is simplistic and organic. Some of her fans have gone and called her performance kickass. Some of her fans also mentioned that they were flooded with their own school and college memories. And the visuals were scintillating, with flawless direction and superb acting by all. Some also mentioned that they had a majestic experience watching the film.

Having said that, one of her co-actor and collègue was all praises for her. He called her a ball of light and further went on to say, " She lights up every frame in the film."

The film is a look at the various childhood, youth and friendship moments with a love story of a lifetime weaved into it. 'School College Ani Life' has connected well with today's college youth. Tejasswi’s chemistry with her co-actor Karan Parab has received a lot of positive responses from the masses.

After delivering such a wonderful performance, Tejasswi’s fan now are eagerly waiting for her debut in Bollywood.