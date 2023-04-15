Tejasswi Prakash lights up the silver screen with her effervescence in 'School College Ani Life'

Tejasswi Prakash exudes charm and effervescence to the silver screen with her debut film 'School College Ani Life'
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 14:42
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash getting praised for her performance in 'School College Ani Life'

Bigg Boss contestant and Naagin 6 actress, Tejasswi Prakash is in the limelight once again. Her Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' that released recently is gathering a lot of love from the audiences. Her fans haven't stopped gushing over her performance since the release.

Having a huge fan base since her television days, this Swaragini actress has featured in many successful Hindi fiction and reality shows alike. The film has some interesting moments of pure joy and emotion which provide a visual treat for her fans and audience alike.Tejasswi's fans have been calling her performance phenomenal. Her portrayal of Indu is simplistic and organic. Some of her fans have gone and called her performance kickass. Some of her fans also mentioned that they were flooded with their own school and college memories. And the visuals were scintillating, with flawless direction and superb acting by all. Some also mentioned that they had a majestic experience watching the film.

Having said that, one of her co-actor and collègue was all praises for her. He called her a ball of light and further went on to say, " She lights up every frame in the film." 

The film is a look at the various childhood, youth and friendship moments with a love story of a lifetime weaved into it. 'School College Ani Life' has connected well with today's college youth. Tejasswi’s chemistry with her co-actor Karan Parab has received a lot of positive responses from the masses.

After delivering such a wonderful performance, Tejasswi’s fan now are eagerly waiting for her debut in Bollywood.

Tejasswi Prakash School College Ani Life Naagin 6 Bigg Boss Swaragini Karan Parab Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 14:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Sad! LK feels guilty for fixing Prachi's alliance with Josh
MUMBAI:   Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Sonu Sood and Rhea Chakraborty begin the journey of the new season
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Anil Kapoor's Cult Classic 1942: A Love Story Completes 29 Years!
MUMBAI: It's been 29 years since Anil Kapoor's 1942: A Love Story was released. The film is undoubtedly one of the...
Wow! Shahrukh Khan to wear an Army uniform in Dunki?
MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is on cloud 9 as his movie Pathaan has broken all the Bollywood records, movie Pathan...
Tejasswi Prakash lights up the silver screen with her effervescence in 'School College Ani Life'
MUMBAI: Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash getting praised for her performance in 'School College Ani Life'Bigg Boss...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi gets hit on her head, Virat leaves carelessly
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor's Cult Classic 1942: A Love Story Completes 29 Years!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows a glimpse of her new house
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows glimpses of her new house
Kidnapping Tracks
Audience Perspective: Repetitive Kidnapping Tracks in shows, are becoming monotonous, are we running out of fresh ideas?
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sets the temperature soaring with her new photoshoot, check out her pics
Tejasswi Prakash
Wow! Check out the super sultry pictures of Tejasswi Prakash
Exclusive! Tina Dutta reveals her experience working with Jay Bhanushali and talks about the most challenging scene she had to s
Exclusive! Tina Dutta reveals her experience working with Jay Bhanushali and talks about the most challenging scene she had to shoot for
Must- Read: From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars!
Must Read! From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars, Details inside