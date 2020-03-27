Tejasswi Prakash makes an Iron Man and we are super impressed; watch video

MUMBAI: Everyone in India right now is trying out various ways to kill boredom by doing interesting tasks. From commoners to celebrities, everyone is utilising the lockdown period by indulging in various activities.

Popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is one of them who has found the best way to kill time and how.

A series of Instagram stories posted by Tejasswi shows how she has been awake all night till 5 AM and made something really amazing.

The actress was playing the Lego game and created an Iron Man out of it. Yes, you read it right.

Take a look at the videos:

Well, we are super impressed with Tejasswi's talent and we really love the way she is utilising her time. Also, this is a great idea to keep oneself busy.