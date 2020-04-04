Tejasswi Prakash opens up on her bond with Shivin Narang during Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown for 21 days in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors.

After the humongous response on the LIVE sessions with Sehban Azim, Arjun Bijlani, Vijendra Khumeria, Arjit Taneja, Pearl V Puri and others TellyChakkar connected with the bundle of cuteness Tejasswi Prakash.

Tejasswi is wooing the audience with her impeccable performance in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress has gained immense popularity and love because of her stint in the show.

Fans are totally in love with Tejasswi and her bond with Shivin Narang. Few fans have been shipping them as well. In TellyChakkar’s LIVE session, we asked her about the same, she said, “Myself and Shivin have been great friends. He has been very supportive and motivating throughout my KKK journey. I have never dated an actor and I don’t see myself dating an actor in future. Having said that, never say never, so I don’t know about the future. But, yes, me and Shivin are very good friends”.

What are your views on Tejasswi and Shivin’s friendship? Hit the comment section below.

For more such interesting LIVE sessions with your popular Television stars, follow TellyChakkar’s official Instagram handle.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.