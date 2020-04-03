Tejasswi Prakash opens up on her chemistry with KKK 10 host Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular and adorable television actresses. She is known for portraying Ragini in Swaragini and Mishti in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Her chemistry with Rohit Shetty has been loved. Speaking about the same, she told SpotboyE.com, “Rohit sir is like that. He will love you and then there are times when he'll get angry. My mother keeps telling me that even if he is yelling at you, it's quite evident that he likes you the most among other contestants. What I am proud about is that our chemistry wasn't scripted.”

The actress also clarified that she did the Marathi film with Rohit before KKK 10. “I would really like to clarify that I finished shooting for his film (School, College Ani Life) a year before I shot with him for KKK 10. I worked with him before I got this reality show. And, KKK 10 was not offered to me because of him. I was approached for KKK 10 by Colors. Above all, I didn't tell them that I have already shot for his film,” said the actress.

Credits: SpotboyE.com